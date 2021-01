All-American safety Talanoa Hufanga leaves USC for NFL draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) β€” Southern California safety Talanoa Hufanga is headed to the NFL after a standout junior season.

Hufanga announced his plan to enter the draft Wednesday on his social media accounts.

Hufanga was a first-team AP All-American and the Pac-12’s Defensive Player of the Year this season for the No. 21 Trojans (5-1). He led USC with 62 tackles and four interceptions while adding three sacks, 5 1/2 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Hufanga was a star for the Trojans when healthy throughout his three seasons on campus. The Oregon native started five games as a freshman before breaking his collarbone, and he made 90 tackles despite missing three games due to injuries in his sophomore season.

β€œIt is truly an honor to wear the Cardinal and Gold and have the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the most prestigious universities in the nation,” Hufanga wrote. “My experiences over the last three years have been some of the greatest of my life and I will cherish them forever.”

USC won the Pac-12 South this fall with an unbeaten regular season before losing the conference title game to Oregon 31-24. The Trojans then declined to play in a bowl game.

USC left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker also announced his intention to enter the NFL draft this week.

