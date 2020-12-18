On Air: America in the Morning
Allen-Taylor leads No. 22 Texas women over Drake 101-80

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 11:57 pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor had 23 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 22 Texas beat Drake 101-80 on Friday night.

Audrey Warren added 18 points, Charli Collier scored 17 and Lauren Ebo had 14 for the Longhorns (5-1), who outrebounded Drake 39-29. Kyra Lambert had 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and seven steals. Warren added five steals for Texas, which had 16 steals as a team and scored 33 points off Drake’s 21 turnovers.

Texas used a 23-3 run in the first quarter to pull away to a 27-9 lead. The Bulldogs (2-4) closed within single digits five times in the second quarter but got the deficit no closer than eight and trailed the Longhorns 59-44 at halftime.

Maddie Monahan scored a career-high 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting for Drake. Kierra Collier added 18 points and Allie Wooldridge set career marks with 13 points and 11 rebounds, recording her first double-double while also dishing out six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

