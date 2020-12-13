Alston Jr. carries Boise State. over Weber State 70-59

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 7:06 pm
1 min read
      

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Derrick Alston Jr. scored 23 points, draining five 3-pointers, as Boise State beat Weber State 70-59 on Sunday for its fourth straight win.

Alston hit 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, scoring 14 points after halftime when the Broncos turned back a Weber challenge.

The game was a hasty addition as Weber State saw its Saturday game get scratched by COVID-19 issues at Utah State, and BSU had home games against Santa Clara and Loyola Marymount fall away.

Abu Kigab had 15 points for Boise State (4-1). RayJ Dennis added 12 points. Emmanuel Akot had eight rebounds and six assists to go with seven points.

Isiah Brown had 18 points for the Wildcats (2-1). Cody Carlson added 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Michal Kozak had seven points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Carlson stole the ball and scored on the fast break, pulling Weber to 40-39 after halftime, but the Broncos scored the next 11 points, including an Alston 3 and Weber didn’t threaten again.

The Wildcats and Broncos, formerly rivals in the Big Sky Conference, had not played each other since 2005.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

