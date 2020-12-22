Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Alston Jr. carries Boise State past New Mexico 77-53

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 12:23 am
< a min read
      

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Derrick Alston Jr. scored 20 points as Boise State cruised past New Mexico 77-53 in a Mountain West Conference opener for both teams Monday night.

RayJ Dennis had 16 points for Boise State (5-1, 1-0), which earned its fifth consecutive victory and third straight at home. Abu Kigab and Emmanuel Akot each had 12 points.

Makuach Maluach had 13 points for the Lobos (3-1, 0-1).

Alston scored nine straight points during a 25-5 run when the Broncos broke away midway through the second half and cruised the rest of the way. It was his third 20-point game of the season and 25th career.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Virtual Coffee House - Calling All...
12|21 Fundamentals of Microsoft Teams
12|21 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volunteers at Saratoga National Cemetery braved knee-deep snow to place wreaths on headstones