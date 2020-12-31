On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Alston Jr. leads Boise St. past San Jose St. 106-54

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 11:23 pm
< a min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — Derrick Alston Jr. had 23 points as Boise State won its seventh straight game, rolling past San Jose State 106-54 on Thursday night.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds for Boise State (7-1, 3-0 Mountain West Conference). RayJ Dennis added 13 points and six rebounds. Emmanuel Akot had 13 points.

It was the first time this season Boise State scored at least 100 points.

Ralph Agee had 13 points for the Spartans (1-5, 0-3), who have now lost five consecutive games.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

Richard Washington, the Spartans’ leading scorer entering the contest at 22.0 points per game, scored nine points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Due to restricitions set in place by Santa Clara County in response to COVID-19, the

The game was played at Ability 360 Sports and Fitness Center. The Spartans have relocated to Phoenix to play their 2020-21 conference slate until regulations allow for their return to the Bay Area.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 Establishing the Mentor-Mentee...
1|6 Proofpoint Tech Talk: Reduce Risk with...
1|6 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First veteran, VA employee who received COVID vaccine now getting second dose