A&M hosts UTRGV

Texas Rio Grande Valley (2-1) vs. Texas A&M (2-0)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Rio Grande Valley and Texas A&M both look to put winning streaks together . Texas Rio Grande Valley snuck past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi by three points in its last outing. Texas A&M is coming off a 73-66 home win over Tarleton State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas A&M’s Quenton Jackson, Savion Flagg and Emanuel Miller have combined to account for 57 percent of all Aggies points this season.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Jackson has connected on 62.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 33.3 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Quinton Johnson II has attempted 15 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 15 over the past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Texas A&M has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 33.5 percent of all possessions this year, the third-highest rate among all Division I teams.

