A&M plays Wofford

Wofford (3-2) vs. Texas A&M (4-1)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford and Texas A&M both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad won at home this past Tuesday. Texas A&M earned a 69-52 win over Southeastern Louisiana, while Wofford won 88-77 over Coastal Carolina.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Texas A&M’s Emanuel Miller has averaged 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds while Savion Flagg has put up 10 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Terriers, Storm Murphy has averaged 19.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Tray Hollowell has put up 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Murphy has had his hand in 51 percent of all Wofford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Texas A&M has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 59.8.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Terriers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Aggies. Texas A&M has an assist on 38 of 69 field goals (55.1 percent) across its previous three games while Wofford has assists on 46 of 74 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Texas A&M has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.8 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.