Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 2:21 pm
The Amway Coaches Poll with team’s RECORDS THROUGH Dec. 5, in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (59) 9-0 1547 1
2. Notre Dame (2) 10-0 1479 2
3. Clemson 9-1 1395 3
4. Ohio State (1) 5-0 1387 4
5. Texas A&M 7-1 1266 6
6. Florida 8-1 1258 5
7. Cincinnati 8-0 1172 7
8. Miami 8-1 1050 9
9. Indiana 6-1 1000 11
10. Georgia 6-2 987 10
11. Iowa State 8-2 958 12
12. Oklahoma 7-2 860 13
13. Coastal Carolina 10-0 838 14
14. Northwestern 5-1 683 17
15. Southern California 3-0 615 16
16. Brigham Young 9-1 598 8
17. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 500 21
18. Iowa 5-2 396 24
19. Tulsa 6-1 394 22
20. North Carolina 7-3 370 NR
21. Liberty 9-1 185 25
22. Colorado 4-0 178 NR
23. Texas 6-3 161 NR
24. North Carolina State 8-3 154 NR
25. Wisconsin 2-2 124 19

Dropped out: No. 15 Marshall (7-1); No. 18 Oklahoma State (6-3); No. 20 Oregon (3-2); No. 23 Washington (3-1).

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State (6-3) 100; Missouri (5-3) 88; Marshall (7-1) 77; San Jose State (5-0) 68; Buffalo (4-0) 59; Nevada (6-1) 48; Auburn (5-4) 42; Oregon (3-2) 30; Boise State (4-1) 26; Army (7-2) 25; Washington (3-1) 19; SMU (7-3) 10; Appalachian State (7-3) 3.

