Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Coaches Poll with team’s RECORDS THROUGH Dec. 5, in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (59) 9-0 1547 1 2. Notre Dame (2) 10-0 1479 2 3. Clemson 9-1 1395 3 4. Ohio State (1) 5-0 1387 4 5. Texas A&M 7-1 1266 6 6. Florida 8-1 1258 5 7. Cincinnati 8-0 1172 7 8. Miami 8-1 1050 9 9. Indiana 6-1 1000 11 10. Georgia 6-2 987 10 11. Iowa State 8-2 958 12 12. Oklahoma 7-2 860 13 13. Coastal Carolina 10-0 838 14 14. Northwestern 5-1 683 17 15. Southern California 3-0 615 16 16. Brigham Young 9-1 598 8 17. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 500 21 18. Iowa 5-2 396 24 19. Tulsa 6-1 394 22 20. North Carolina 7-3 370 NR 21. Liberty 9-1 185 25 22. Colorado 4-0 178 NR 23. Texas 6-3 161 NR 24. North Carolina State 8-3 154 NR 25. Wisconsin 2-2 124 19

Dropped out: No. 15 Marshall (7-1); No. 18 Oklahoma State (6-3); No. 20 Oregon (3-2); No. 23 Washington (3-1).

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State (6-3) 100; Missouri (5-3) 88; Marshall (7-1) 77; San Jose State (5-0) 68; Buffalo (4-0) 59; Nevada (6-1) 48; Auburn (5-4) 42; Oregon (3-2) 30; Boise State (4-1) 26; Army (7-2) 25; Washington (3-1) 19; SMU (7-3) 10; Appalachian State (7-3) 3.

