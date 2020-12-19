Annual Major League Baseball Payrolls

NEW YORK (AP) — Annual spending on payrolls by the 30 major league clubs, as compiled by the commissioner’s office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation and buyouts of unexercised options. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values (p-salaries paid at 60/162 due to shortened schedule caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic).
|p-2020
|$1,746,482,173
|2019
|4,218,674,446
|2018
|4,227,041,948
|2017
|4,245,058,541
|2016
|4,068,461,034
|2015
|3,895,420,334
|2014
|3,632,734,929
|2013
|3,348,014,908
|2012
|3,149,029,053
|2011
|2,999,068,349
|2010
|2,911,116,573
|2009
|2,914,144,120
|2008
|2,879,357,538
|2007
|2,705,501,280
|2006
|2,491,849,610
|2005
|2,353,498,708
|2004
|2,230,124,194
|2003
|2,262,390,563
|2002
|2,096,894,181
