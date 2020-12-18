AP PHOTOS: Sports pictures from around Europe in 2020

LONDON (AP) — Despite a pandemic and a sports year thrown into chaos like never before, Associated Press photographers were present at the biggest events in Europe.

From the Champions League final to the Tour de France to the slopes of World Cup ski races, the AP was there to capture the best athletes in the world competing on the biggest stages in sports.

Auto racing, gymnastics, cricket and figure skating were just some of the other events covered by the AP in a year where tournaments were delayed, postponed and rescheduled at an alarming rate.

When Liverpool finally won its first English league title in 30 years, when Napoli mourned the death of Diego Maradona, and when Lewis Hamilton won his record-tying seventh Formula One title, the AP was there to document it all.

___

