AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Kansas City Chiefs (11) 11 1 0 383 2 2. New Orleans Saints 10 2 0 366 3 3. Pittsburgh Steelers 11 1 0 357 1 4. Green Bay Packers (1) 9 3 0 349 4 5. Buffalo Bills 9 3 0 341 5 6. Los Angeles Rams 8 4 0 317 8 7. Cleveland Browns 9 3 0 300 11 8. Seattle Seahawks 8 4 0 290 6 9. Tennessee Titans 8 4 0 285 7 10. Indianapolis Colts 8 4 0 284 9 11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 5 0 266 10 12. Miami Dolphins 8 4 0 259 12 13. Baltimore Ravens 7 5 0 247 13 14. Las Vegas Raiders 7 5 0 222 15 15. Arizona Cardinals 6 6 0 207 14 16. Minnesota Vikings 6 6 0 205 16 17. New England Patriots 6 6 0 197 18 18. New York Giants 5 7 0 186 20 19. Washington Football Team 5 7 0 166 25 20. San Francisco 49ers 5 7 0 157 17 21. Houston Texans 4 8 0 131 19 22. Carolina Panthers 4 8 0 123 21 23. Atlanta Falcons 4 8 0 122 22 24. Denver Broncos 4 8 0 110 24 25. Detroit Lions 5 7 0 108 28 26. Chicago Bears 5 7 0 95 22 27. Philadelphia Eagles 3 8 1 70 27 28. Los Angeles Chargers 3 9 0 65 26 29. Dallas Cowboys 3 9 0 52 29 30. Cincinnati Bengals 2 9 1 37 30 31. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 11 0 27 31 32. New York Jets 0 12 0 12 32

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

