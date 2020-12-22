On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 2:23 pm
1 min read
      

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 21, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Kansas City Chiefs (12) 13 1 0 384 1
2. Buffalo Bills 11 3 0 366 3
3. Green Bay Packers 11 3 0 364 2
4. New Orleans Saints 10 4 0 340 4
5. Tennessee Titans 10 4 0 318 8
6. Seattle Seahawks 10 4 0 314 7
7. Indianapolis Colts 10 4 0 311 8
8. Cleveland Browns 10 4 0 298 10
9. Baltimore Ravens 9 5 0 287 11
10. Pittsburgh Steelers 11 3 0 279 5
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9 5 0 274 12
12. Los Angeles Rams 9 5 0 269 6
13. Miami Dolphins 9 5 0 250 13
14. Arizona Cardinals 8 6 0 229 14
15. Chicago Bears 7 7 0 208 19
16. Washington Football Team 6 8 0 200 15
17. Las Vegas Raiders 7 7 0 195 16
18. Minnesota Vikings 6 8 0 179 17
19. New England Patriots 6 8 0 164 18
20. Los Angeles Chargers 5 9 0 136 26
21. New York Giants 5 9 0 128 20
22. Denver Broncos 5 9 0 122 21
22. Philadelphia Eagles 4 9 1 122 23
24. Dallas Cowboys 5 9 0 108 29
25. San Francisco 49ers 5 9 0 103 22
26. Detroit Lions 5 9 0 90 24
27. Carolina Panthers 4 10 0 77 25
28. Houston Texans 4 10 0 72 28
29. Atlanta Falcons 4 10 0 63 27
30. Cincinnati Bengals 3 10 1 50 30
31. New York Jets 1 13 0 22 32
32. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 13 0 14 31

___

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

        Read more Sports News news.

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station