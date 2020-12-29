AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 28, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kansas City Chiefs (10)
|14
|1
|0
|381
|1
|2. Green Bay Packers (1)
|12
|3
|0
|368
|3
|3. Buffalo Bills (1)
|12
|3
|0
|364
|2
|4. New Orleans Saints
|11
|4
|0
|350
|4
|5. Seattle Seahawks
|11
|4
|0
|329
|6
|6. Pittsburgh Steelers
|12
|3
|0
|320
|10
|7. Baltimore Ravens
|10
|5
|0
|308
|9
|7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|10
|5
|0
|308
|11
|9. Tennessee Titans
|10
|5
|0
|283
|5
|10. Indianapolis Colts
|10
|5
|0
|272
|7
|11. Miami Dolphins
|10
|5
|0
|268
|13
|12. Cleveland Browns
|10
|5
|0
|255
|8
|13. Los Angeles Rams
|9
|6
|0
|245
|12
|14. Chicago Bears
|8
|7
|0
|225
|15
|15. Arizona Cardinals
|8
|7
|0
|221
|14
|16. Las Vegas Raiders
|7
|8
|0
|185
|17
|17. Washington Football Team
|6
|9
|0
|172
|16
|17. Los Angeles Chargers
|6
|9
|0
|172
|20
|19. San Francisco 49ers
|6
|9
|0
|169
|25
|20. Dallas Cowboys
|6
|9
|0
|166
|24
|21. Minnesota Vikings
|6
|9
|0
|142
|18
|21. New England Patriots
|6
|9
|0
|142
|19
|23. Carolina Panthers
|5
|10
|0
|119
|27
|24. New York Giants
|5
|10
|0
|105
|21
|25. Denver Broncos
|5
|10
|0
|99
|22
|26. Philadelphia Eagles
|4
|10
|1
|80
|22
|27. Atlanta Falcons
|4
|11
|0
|75
|29
|28. Cincinnati Bengals
|4
|10
|1
|66
|30
|29. Houston Texans
|4
|11
|0
|56
|28
|30. Detroit Lions
|5
|10
|0
|46
|26
|31. New York Jets
|2
|13
|0
|33
|31
|32. Jacksonville Jaguars
|1
|14
|0
|12
|32
___
VOTING PANEL
Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
___
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments