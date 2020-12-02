On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

AP source: Twins, Duffey agree to $2.2 million, 1-year deal

By DAVE CAMPBELL
December 2, 2020 5:17 pm
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins agreed to a $2.2 million, one-year contract on Wednesday with reliever Tyler Duffey, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not yet been finalized.

Duffey was among seven Twins players eligible for salary arbitration for the 2021 season, joining left fielder Eddie Rosario, starting pitcher José Berríos, center fielder Byron Buxton, closer Taylor Rogers, catcher Mitch Garver and relief pitcher Matt Wisler.

Duffey, who turns 30 on Dec. 27, had a career-best 1.88 ERA in 24 innings this year with 13 hits allowed and 31 strikeouts. Over the last two years, the right-hander has been a key late-game cog in Minnesota’s bullpen, logging a 2.31 ERA and 113 strikeouts over 81 2/3 innings with 57 hits allowed.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game