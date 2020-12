AP Top 25 Schedule

By The Associated Press

No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas, Saturday, Noon ESPN

No. 6 Florida vs. LSU, Saturday, 7 p.m. ESPN

No. 9 Miami vs. No. 20 North Carolina, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ABC

No. 11 Coastal Carolina at Troy, Saturday, 3 p.m. ESPN+

No. 12 Georgia at Missouri, Saturday, Noon SECN

No. 14 BYU vs. San Diego State, Saturday, 10 p.m. ESPN2

No. 15 Northwestern vs. Illinois, Saturday, Noon ESPN2

No. 16 Southern Cal at UCLA, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ABC

No. 19 Iowa vs. No. 25 Wisconsin, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. FS1

No. 21 Colorado vs. Utah, Friday, 9:30 p.m. FS1

No. 24 Buffalo vs. Akron, Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CBSN

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.