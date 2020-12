By The Associated Press

No. 9 Coastal Carolina (11-0) vs. No. 23 Liberty, Cure Bowl, Saturday, Noon ESPN

No. 13 BYU vs. UCF, Boca Raton Bowl, Tuesday, 7 p.m. ESPN

No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) at UTSA, First Responder Bowl, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ABC

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.