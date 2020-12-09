On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
App State takes on Charlotte

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 5:30 pm
1 min read
      

Appalachian State (3-1) vs. Charlotte (1-2)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State and Charlotte both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of blowout home victories in their last game. Charlotte earned a 78-40 win over South Carolina State on Monday, while Appalachian State won easily 81-57 over North Carolina Wesleyan on Sunday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Jordan Shepherd, Jhery Matos and Milos Supica have combined to score 46 percent of Charlotte’s points this season. For Appalachian State, Donovan Gregory, Michael Almonacy and James Lewis Jr. have combined to score 34 percent of the team’s points this season.JUMPING FOR JAHMIR: Jahmir Young has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STINGY STATE: Appalachian State has held opposing teams to 54.8 points per game this season, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

