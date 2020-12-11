Appalachian St. 61, Charlotte 57

APPALACHIAN ST. (4-1)
J.Lewis 2-5 2-3 6, K.Lewis 4-7 6-8 15, Almonacy 3-8 0-0 7, Delph 7-13 6-6 21, Gregory 3-4 2-4 10, Huntley 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Forrest 0-4 0-0 0, Duhart 0-1 0-0 0, Eads 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 16-21 61.
CHARLOTTE (1-3)
Supica 3-4 5-6 11, Matos 1-9 0-0 2, Shepherd 2-8 2-4 7, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Young 8-13 4-4 24, Threadgill 3-8 0-0 9, Rissetto 2-4 0-0 4, Stone-Carrawell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 11-14 57.
Halftime_Charlotte 33-24. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 5-21 (Gregory 2-2, K.Lewis 1-3, Almonacy 1-4, Delph 1-5, Duhart 0-1, Eads 0-1, Forrest 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Huntley 0-3), Charlotte 8-23 (Young 4-6, Threadgill 3-6, Shepherd 1-5, Stone-Carrawell 0-1, Matos 0-5). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 27 (K.Lewis 7), Charlotte 28 (Matos 8). Assists_Appalachian St. 8 (Delph 5), Charlotte 12 (Matos 5). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 11, Charlotte 17. A_73 (9,105).
