On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Appalachian St. 77, Columbia International 41

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 6:24 pm
< a min read
      

COLUMBIA INTERNATIONAL (0-6)

Spalding 2-2 0-0 5, Benton 1-9 2-2 5, Doss 1-5 0-1 3, Graham 2-7 0-0 4, McKinney 1-7 0-0 2, Heathcock 0-2 1-2 1, Brinson 3-3 0-0 8, Rodriguez 0-5 1-4 1, Oates 2-2 0-0 5, Causey 1-3 0-0 2, Woods 1-2 0-0 3, Newman 0-0 0-0 0, Bolden 0-1 0-1 0, Kellon 1-2 0-0 2, Kuczinski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-50 4-10 41.

APPALACHIAN ST. (6-2)

Duhart 4-7 0-0 8, K.Lewis 3-5 3-4 10, Almonacy 2-4 4-4 9, Delph 6-11 0-0 14, Gregory 3-7 7-10 13, Huntley 1-3 2-2 4, Parker 1-6 0-0 2, J.Lewis 1-2 1-2 3, Eads 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 1-1 1-1 3, Baker 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Glushkov 2-2 0-0 6, Greene 0-1 2-2 2, Muse 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-51 20-25 77.

Halftime_Appalachian St. 40-26. 3-Point Goals_Columbia International 7-27 (Brinson 2-2, Oates 1-1, Spalding 1-1, Woods 1-2, Doss 1-4, Benton 1-5, Bolden 0-1, Causey 0-1, McKinney 0-3, Rodriguez 0-3, Graham 0-4), Appalachian St. 7-20 (Glushkov 2-2, Delph 2-5, Muse 1-1, K.Lewis 1-2, Almonacy 1-3, Baker 0-1, Greene 0-1, Huntley 0-1, Duhart 0-2, Parker 0-2). Rebounds_Columbia International 18 (Benton 3), Appalachian St. 45 (Gregory 9). Assists_Columbia International 7 (Benton 3), Appalachian St. 13 (K.Lewis, Gregory, Brown 3). Total Fouls_Columbia International 18, Appalachian St. 15. A_85 (8,325).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Balancing Work and Life in a Virtual...
12|21 Beware of Holiday Phishing Scams
12|21 Back to School for the Remote...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado and California National Guard win sniper championships