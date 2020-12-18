Appalachian St. 77, Columbia International 41

COLUMBIA INTERNATIONAL (0-6)

Spalding 2-2 0-0 5, Benton 1-9 2-2 5, Doss 1-5 0-1 3, Graham 2-7 0-0 4, McKinney 1-7 0-0 2, Heathcock 0-2 1-2 1, Brinson 3-3 0-0 8, Rodriguez 0-5 1-4 1, Oates 2-2 0-0 5, Causey 1-3 0-0 2, Woods 1-2 0-0 3, Newman 0-0 0-0 0, Bolden 0-1 0-1 0, Kellon 1-2 0-0 2, Kuczinski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-50 4-10 41.

APPALACHIAN ST. (6-2)

Duhart 4-7 0-0 8, K.Lewis 3-5 3-4 10, Almonacy 2-4 4-4 9, Delph 6-11 0-0 14, Gregory 3-7 7-10 13, Huntley 1-3 2-2 4, Parker 1-6 0-0 2, J.Lewis 1-2 1-2 3, Eads 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 1-1 1-1 3, Baker 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Glushkov 2-2 0-0 6, Greene 0-1 2-2 2, Muse 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-51 20-25 77.

Halftime_Appalachian St. 40-26. 3-Point Goals_Columbia International 7-27 (Brinson 2-2, Oates 1-1, Spalding 1-1, Woods 1-2, Doss 1-4, Benton 1-5, Bolden 0-1, Causey 0-1, McKinney 0-3, Rodriguez 0-3, Graham 0-4), Appalachian St. 7-20 (Glushkov 2-2, Delph 2-5, Muse 1-1, K.Lewis 1-2, Almonacy 1-3, Baker 0-1, Greene 0-1, Huntley 0-1, Duhart 0-2, Parker 0-2). Rebounds_Columbia International 18 (Benton 3), Appalachian St. 45 (Gregory 9). Assists_Columbia International 7 (Benton 3), Appalachian St. 13 (K.Lewis, Gregory, Brown 3). Total Fouls_Columbia International 18, Appalachian St. 15. A_85 (8,325).

