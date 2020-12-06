Appalachian St. routs North Carolina Wesleyan 81-57

Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 8:44 pm
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Kendall Lewis scored 17 points as Appalachian State defeated Division III North Carolina Wesleyan 81-57 on Sunday.

CJ Huntley scored a career-high 18 points for the Mountaineers (3-1). Donovan Gregory added 14 points. Adrian Delph had 10 points.

Isaiah Lewis had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Battling Bishops, who have now lost four games in a row to start the season. Damon McDowell added 11 points. Tim Pettiford had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

