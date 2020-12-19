On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Archibald, Crawford lift Louisiana Tech past Lamar 86-57

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 4:19 pm
< a min read
      

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Amorie Archibald had 16 points to lead five Louisiana Tech players in double figures as the Bulldogs easily beat Lamar 86-57 on Saturday. Isaiah Crawford added 13 points for the Bulldogs. JaColby Pemberton chipped in 12, Kenneth Lofton, Jr. scored 11 and Kalob Ledoux had 10.

Davion Buster had 12 points for the Cardinals (1-6). Kasen Harrison added 10 points.

Louisiana Tech (6-2) takes on Louisiana-Monroe on the road on Tuesday. Lamar plays UTSA on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|22 govDelivery Administrator Training...
12|22 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
12|22 Staying Connected with Remote Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volunteers at Saratoga National Cemetery braved knee-deep snow to place wreaths on headstones