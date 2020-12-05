Arizona 70, E. Washington 67

E. WASHINGTON (0-2)
T.Groves 4-7 4-4 13, Davison 3-11 0-1 6, Perry 1-3 2-2 5, Rouse 5-11 0-0 13, Aiken 1-8 3-3 6, J.Groves 4-10 0-0 10, Robertson 5-7 2-2 14, Meadows 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 11-12 67.
ARIZONA (2-0)
J.Brown 3-5 0-0 6, Koloko 1-2 0-0 2, Akinjo 6-16 0-0 15, Baker 4-10 0-1 9, Terry 1-4 3-4 5, T.Brown 3-6 1-2 7, A.Tubelis 5-12 3-6 13, Lee 2-5 3-3 7, Mathurin 2-5 1-2 6. Totals 27-65 11-18 70.
Halftime_E. Washington 43-38. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 10-32 (Rouse 3-7, Robertson 2-3, J.Groves 2-4, T.Groves 1-3, Perry 1-3, Aiken 1-7, Davison 0-5), Arizona 5-15 (Akinjo 3-7, Baker 1-3, Mathurin 1-3, Terry 0-1, A.Tubelis 0-1). Fouled Out_T.Groves, Aiken, J.Brown. Rebounds_E. Washington 21 (T.Groves, Aiken, Robertson 5), Arizona 45 (A.Tubelis 9). Assists_E. Washington 13 (Perry, Rouse 4), Arizona 14 (Terry 5). Total Fouls_E. Washington 20, Arizona 19.
