Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Arizona 70, E. Washington 67

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 4:05 pm
< a min read
      

E. WASHINGTON (0-2)

T.Groves 4-7 4-4 13, Davison 3-11 0-1 6, Perry 1-3 2-2 5, Rouse 5-11 0-0 13, Aiken 1-8 3-3 6, J.Groves 4-10 0-0 10, Robertson 5-7 2-2 14, Meadows 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 11-12 67.

ARIZONA (2-0)

J.Brown 3-5 0-0 6, Koloko 1-2 0-0 2, Akinjo 6-16 0-0 15, Baker 4-10 0-1 9, Terry 1-4 3-4 5, T.Brown 3-6 1-2 7, A.Tubelis 5-12 3-6 13, Lee 2-5 3-3 7, Mathurin 2-5 1-2 6. Totals 27-65 11-18 70.

Halftime_E. Washington 43-38. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 10-32 (Rouse 3-7, Robertson 2-3, J.Groves 2-4, T.Groves 1-3, Perry 1-3, Aiken 1-7, Davison 0-5), Arizona 5-15 (Akinjo 3-7, Baker 1-3, Mathurin 1-3, Terry 0-1, A.Tubelis 0-1). Fouled Out_T.Groves, Aiken, J.Brown. Rebounds_E. Washington 21 (T.Groves, Aiken, Robertson 5), Arizona 45 (A.Tubelis 9). Assists_E. Washington 13 (Perry, Rouse 4), Arizona 14 (Terry 5). Total Fouls_E. Washington 20, Arizona 19.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit