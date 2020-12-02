Trending:
Arkansas 72, Texas-Arlington 60

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 11:02 pm
TEXAS-ARLINGTON (1-3)

De La Cruz 5-8 0-1 11, Mwamba 0-4 0-0 0, Azore 2-4 0-0 5, Elame 4-14 1-2 9, Wells 6-11 2-4 17, Griffin 2-5 4-4 8, Carter 0-1 2-2 2, Bischoff 1-4 0-0 3, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Phillips 1-1 0-0 3, Talbot 0-2 0-1 0, Rojas 0-0 2-2 2, Steelman 0-0 0-0 0, Marquis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 11-16 60.

ARKANSAS (3-0)

Smith 4-15 3-4 11, Vanover 5-6 0-0 12, Moody 7-12 8-10 24, Sills 1-6 1-2 3, Tate 6-12 1-1 14, Jackson 0-5 0-0 0, Robinson 1-1 0-0 3, Notae 1-5 2-2 5, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 15-19 72.

Halftime_Arkansas 44-33. 3-Point Goals_Texas-Arlington 7-19 (Wells 3-4, Azore 1-1, De La Cruz 1-1, Phillips 1-1, Bischoff 1-4, Carter 0-1, Elame 0-1, Griffin 0-2, Mwamba 0-2, Talbot 0-2), Arkansas 7-21 (Moody 2-3, Vanover 2-3, Robinson 1-1, Notae 1-3, Tate 1-3, Smith 0-2, Jackson 0-3, Sills 0-3). Fouled Out_Robinson. Rebounds_Texas-Arlington 26 (De La Cruz 6), Arkansas 39 (Smith, Moody 9). Assists_Texas-Arlington 7 (Elame, Wells 3), Arkansas 12 (Tate 4). Total Fouls_Texas-Arlington 18, Arkansas 16.

