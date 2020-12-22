On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Arkansas 85, Abilene Christian 72

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 7:10 pm
ABILENE CHRISTIAN (7-1)

Pleasant 4-8 2-4 10, Kohl 5-9 1-3 11, Daniels 0-2 0-0 0, Mason 5-12 2-4 12, Miller 2-5 0-0 4, Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Gayman 6-9 2-2 18, Simmons 4-9 0-0 9, Morris 2-4 2-2 6, McLaughlin 0-1 0-0 0, Cameron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 9-15 72.

ARKANSAS (7-0)

Smith 1-6 2-2 4, Vanover 2-5 3-3 7, Moody 6-10 6-8 21, Sills 5-11 6-7 18, Tate 3-8 2-4 8, Jackson 2-5 0-0 5, Notae 6-12 4-4 19, Robinson 1-1 1-2 3, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 24-30 85.

Halftime_Arkansas 47-31. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 5-22 (Gayman 4-7, Simmons 1-3, Allen 0-1, Daniels 0-1, Kohl 0-1, McLaughlin 0-1, Morris 0-1, Miller 0-2, Pleasant 0-2, Mason 0-3), Arkansas 9-25 (Moody 3-5, Notae 3-6, Sills 2-6, Jackson 1-4, Tate 0-2, Vanover 0-2). Rebounds_Abilene Christian 25 (Miller 6), Arkansas 36 (Smith 10). Assists_Abilene Christian 13 (Mason 4), Arkansas 15 (Tate 5). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 19, Arkansas 18.

