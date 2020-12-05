Arkansas 86, Lipscomb 50

LIPSCOMB (1-3)
Asadullah 4-11 2-4 10, Ferguson 0-5 2-4 2, G.Jones 1-6 1-2 4, Miller 2-8 0-2 5, Wolfe 1-7 2-3 5, Hazen 1-5 4-6 6, Cary 3-6 0-0 6, A.Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Coleman 2-5 3-4 8, Shulman 0-3 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 15-59 15-27 50.
ARKANSAS (4-0)
Smith 3-5 3-4 9, Vanover 2-8 0-0 6, Moody 7-8 2-3 18, Sills 2-4 1-2 6, Tate 3-4 0-0 6, Jackson 3-9 2-2 10, Notae 5-12 0-0 12, Robinson 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 2-5 1-1 6, Davis 2-2 0-0 4, Henderson 2-3 0-0 4, Obukwelu 0-0 0-0 0, Kimble 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-66 9-12 86.
Halftime_Arkansas 46-24. 3-Point Goals_Lipscomb 5-21 (A.Jones 1-1, Coleman 1-2, Wolfe 1-2, Miller 1-4, G.Jones 1-5, Cary 0-2, Hazen 0-2, Shulman 0-3), Arkansas 11-34 (Moody 2-3, Jackson 2-7, Notae 2-7, Vanover 2-8, Sills 1-2, Robinson 1-3, Williams 1-3, Smith 0-1). Fouled Out_Notae. Rebounds_Lipscomb 30 (Hazen 10), Arkansas 54 (Vanover 9). Assists_Lipscomb 9 (Asadullah, Miller 2), Arkansas 17 (Robinson 4). Total Fouls_Lipscomb 11, Arkansas 21.
