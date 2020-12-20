Arkansas 87, Oral Roberts 76

ORAL ROBERTS (3-5)

Lacis 0-4 2-3 2, Obanor 7-12 7-8 21, Abmas 4-11 2-3 11, Glasper 5-13 3-4 14, Thompson 5-14 0-0 13, Weaver 4-7 0-0 11, Jurgens 0-2 4-6 4, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 18-24 76.

ARKANSAS (7-0)

Smith 9-20 4-5 22, Vanover 1-5 0-0 3, Moody 7-12 3-6 18, Sills 6-13 3-4 16, Tate 4-10 0-0 8, Notae 4-13 7-8 15, Jackson 1-3 2-4 5, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-77 19-27 87.

Halftime_Oral Roberts 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 8-29 (Thompson 3-6, Weaver 3-6, Abmas 1-6, Glasper 1-6, Jurgens 0-1, Obanor 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Lacis 0-2), Arkansas 4-24 (Jackson 1-3, Vanover 1-3, Moody 1-4, Sills 1-4, Tate 0-1, Smith 0-3, Notae 0-6). Fouled Out_Weaver. Rebounds_Oral Roberts 29 (Obanor 10), Arkansas 54 (Smith 17). Assists_Oral Roberts 11 (Abmas 4), Arkansas 14 (Tate 4). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 22, Arkansas 19. A_4,201 (19,368).

