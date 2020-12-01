On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Arkansas goes up against UTA

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 8:15 am
< a min read
      

Texas-Arlington (1-2) vs. Arkansas (2-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington and Arkansas both look to put winning streaks together . Texas-Arlington took care of Northwestern State by nine in its last outing. Arkansas is coming off a 69-54 win at home over North Texas in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Connor Vanover, Desi Sills, Justin Smith and JD Notae have combined to account for 58 percent of all Razorbacks scoring this season.SHAHADA CAN SHOOT: Shahada Wells has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 54.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas is ranked third in Division I with an average of 105.5 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

