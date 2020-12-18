Arkansas plays Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts (3-4) vs. Arkansas (6-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts pays visit to Arkansas in a non-conference matchup. Arkansas knocked off Central Arkansas by 25 points at home last week, while Oral Roberts fell 79-65 at Oklahoma on Wednesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Arkansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Moses Moody, JD Notae, Justin Smith and Jalen Tate have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.ACCURATE ABMAS: Max Abmas has connected on 47.9 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 90 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Oral Roberts has dropped its last four road games, scoring 71.8 points and allowing 84.5 points during those contests. Arkansas is on a six-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 91.3 points while giving up 57.5.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Razorbacks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Arkansas has an assist on 59 of 103 field goals (57.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Oral Roberts has assists on 49 of 98 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-best rate in the country. The Oral Roberts defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 266th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.