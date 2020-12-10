On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Arkansas St. squares off against Central Baptist

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Central Baptist vs. Arkansas State (1-4)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas State Red Wolves will be taking on the Mustangs of NAIA member Central Baptist. Arkansas State lost 75-74 loss at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Caleb Fields has maintained a per-game average of 13.8 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Red Wolves, while Norchad Omier has accounted for 10.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.FEATHERY FIELDS: Through five games, Arkansas State’s Caleb Fields has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 65.5 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State went 6-3 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Red Wolves scored 67.8 points per matchup in those nine contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships