Arkansas St. tops ACCA-member Champion Christian College

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 6:48 pm
< a min read
      

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 14 points and 16 rebounds to lead Arkansas State to a 90-50 win over Champion Christian College on Sunday.

Keyon Wesley had 12 points for Arkansas State (3-4). Malcolm Farrington added 12 points.

Braylon Hawkins had 15 points for the Tigers, who have now lost five consecutive games to start the season. Ariyon Williams added 13 points.

Champion Christian is an independent member of the Association of Christian College Athletics (ACCA).

Arkansas State matches up against Louisiana-Monroe on the road next Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

