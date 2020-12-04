Trending:
Arkansas State beats Crowley’s Ridge College 115-49

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 10:15 pm
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Keyon Wesley added 20 points as Arkansas State routed Crowley’s Ridge College 115-49 on Friday night.

Lazar Grbovic had 17 points for Arkansas State (1-3). Caleb Fields added 13 points and six rebounds.

Braeden Williams had nine points for the Pioneers.

