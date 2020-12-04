On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Armstrong carries California Baptist over SE Louisiana 83-66

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 8:03 pm
< a min read
      

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tre Armstrong scored a career-high 27 points and Ty Rowell added 20 points as California Baptist defeated Southeastern Louisiana 83-66 on Friday.

Gorjok Gak had 10 rebounds and three assists, and Reed Nottage added six rebounds for California Baptist (1-2).

Keon Clergeot had 16 points for the Lions (1-4). Joe Kasperzyk added 12 points and Gus Okafor had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit