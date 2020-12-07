On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Arrest after break-in at Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen mansion

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 10:58 am
< a min read
      

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Police arrested a man Monday they say broke into a mansion owned by former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen and made himself comfortable on a couch while no one else was in the home.

Police in Brookline, just outside Boston, responded to the home around 6 a.m. after a security company monitoring the home reported that alarms had gone off in the house. They reported seeing an intruder in the house on a security camera.

The man was found lying on a couch in the basement, police said.

No one was home. Brady and his family moved to Florida after he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Police described the suspect as a 34-year-old homeless man, but his name wasn’t released. He faces arraignment later Monday on charges of trespassing and breaking and entering, police said.

The 12,112-square-foot (1,125 square meters) mansion on 5 acres (2 hectares) is for sale but is an off-market listing, so the exact asking price is unclear, The Boston Globe reported this month. It had mostly recently been listed at $33.9 million.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit