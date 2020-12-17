On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Aston Villa wasteful with chances in 0-0 draw with Burnley

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 3:13 pm
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa wasted a number of chances and was held to a 0-0 draw Thursday by Burnley, which climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Anwar El Ghazi’s free kick hit and Kortney Hause’s header hit the cross bar, while Ahmed Elmohamady had a deflected strike cleared off the line as Villa pushed for a goal.

Burnley’s threat was limited but Sean Dyche’s side is now unbeaten in three after a tricky run against Everton, Arsenal and Villa.

Villa is 11th, four points adrift of fifth after failing to score despite having 27 shots.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19