On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Athletics, right-hander Burch Smith reach $705,000 deal

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 4:23 pm
< a min read
      

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Right-hander Burch Smith agreed to a $705,000, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics a day before Wednesday’s deadline for teams to offer deals to unsigned players on their rosters.

Smith went 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA and a save in six outings spanning 12 innings for Oakland but was lost for the season in mid-August because of a strained forearm on his pitching side. The A’s missed his presence in the bullpen as they won the AL West and the wild-card round against the Chicago White Sox before losing to the rival Astros in the AL Division Series.

Also Tuesday, catcher Francisco Peña received a minor league contract. He would earn $600,000 while in the majors if added to the 40-man roster.

___

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First Lady Melania Trump Unveils the 2020 White House Christmas Décor