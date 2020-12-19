On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 5:21 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 5 0 0 0 0 15 16 1 5 0 0
Robert Morris 3 1 0 0 0 9 27 23 5 2 0
Holy Cross 1 1 0 2 0 7 20 14 4 2 0
Mercyhurst 1 0 0 1 0 5 18 21 2 3 1
Bentley 1 3 0 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0
RIT 1 0 1 0 0 5 25 19 3 2 1
Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 18 1 3 0
Army 1 2 0 0 0 3 5 8 1 2 0
Canisius 1 1 0 0 0 3 9 7 1 1 0
Niagara 0 1 1 0 0 2 11 12 1 1 2
Air Force 0 4 0 0 0 0 5 13 0 4 0
Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

American International 4, Bentley 1

Mercyhurst 7, Niagara 4

Saturday’s Games

American International 3, Bentley 1

Sunday’s Games

Canisius at RIT, 5:05 p.m.

