Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Robert Morris
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|27
|23
|5
|2
|0
|Holy Cross
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|20
|14
|4
|2
|0
|American International
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|RIT
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|20
|18
|2
|2
|1
|Bentley
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|8
|10
|1
|3
|0
|Army
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Canisius
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|7
|1
|1
|0
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|7
|1
|1
|0
|Niagara
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|9
|0
|1
|1
|Mercyhurst
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|8
|1
|3
|0
|Air Force
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|13
|0
|4
|0
|Sunday’s Games
Clarkson 6, Mercyhurst 2
Sacred Heart at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Army West Point at American International, 5:05 p.m.
