Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 9:39 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Robert Morris 3 1 0 0 0 9 27 23 5 2 0
Holy Cross 3 1 0 2 0 7 20 14 4 2 0
American International 2 0 0 0 0 6 9 3 3 0 0
RIT 1 0 1 0 0 5 20 18 2 2 1
Bentley 1 3 0 0 2 5 8 10 1 3 0
Army 1 1 0 0 0 3 5 8 1 2 0
Canisius 1 1 0 0 0 3 9 7 1 1 0
Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 5 7 1 1 0
Niagara 0 1 1 0 0 1 8 9 0 1 1
Mercyhurst 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 8 1 3 0
Air Force 0 4 0 0 0 0 5 13 0 4 0
Sunday’s Games

Clarkson 6, Mercyhurst 2

Monday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

American International 4, Army West Point 1

Wednesday’s Games

Niagara at Mercyhurst, 5:05 p.m.

