Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Robert Morris 3 1 0 0 0 9 27 23 5 2 0 Holy Cross 3 1 0 2 0 7 20 14 4 2 0 American International 2 0 0 0 0 6 9 3 3 0 0 RIT 1 0 1 0 0 5 25 19 3 2 1 Bentley 1 3 0 0 2 5 8 10 1 3 0 Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 18 1 3 0 Army 1 1 0 0 0 3 5 8 1 2 0 Canisius 1 1 0 0 0 3 9 7 1 1 0 Mercyhurst 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 17 1 3 1 Niagara 0 1 1 0 0 1 11 12 1 1 2 Air Force 0 4 0 0 0 0 5 13 0 4 0 Tuesday’s Games

American International 4, Army West Point 1

Wednesday’s Games

Mercyhurst 3, Niagara 3, OT (Mercyhurst wins shootout)

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

