Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 9:35 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Robert Morris 3 1 0 0 0 9 27 23 5 2 0
Holy Cross 3 1 0 2 0 7 20 14 4 2 0
American International 2 0 0 0 0 6 9 3 3 0 0
RIT 1 0 1 0 0 5 25 19 3 2 1
Bentley 1 3 0 0 2 5 8 10 1 3 0
Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 18 1 3 0
Army 1 1 0 0 0 3 5 8 1 2 0
Canisius 1 1 0 0 0 3 9 7 1 1 0
Mercyhurst 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 17 1 3 1
Niagara 0 1 1 0 0 1 11 12 1 1 2
Air Force 0 4 0 0 0 0 5 13 0 4 0
Tuesday’s Games

American International 4, Army West Point 1

Wednesday’s Games

Mercyhurst 3, Niagara 3, OT (Mercyhurst wins shootout)

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

