Atlético, striker Diego Costa agree to rescind contract

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 2:26 pm
MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid said Tuesday that it reached an agreement with striker Diego Costa to rescind his contract by mutual accord.

Atlético said that the 32-year-old Costa had asked to leave for “personal reasons” the club did not disclose. His contract was set to run through June.

Costa has played 215 games in two stints for Atlético separated by a three-year spell at Chelsea, where he won two Premier League titles.

Costa, a Brazilian who acquired Spanish nationality and played for Spain, helped Atlético win the Copa del Rey in 2013 and the Spanish league title in 2014 before joining Chelsea.

But he never recovered the same scoring prowess on returning to the team in 2018. He has scored two goals this season.

