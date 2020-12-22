Auburn 67, Appalachian St. 53

APPALACHIAN ST. (6-3)

Duhart 1-4 2-4 5, K.Lewis 2-7 0-0 4, Delph 3-11 2-2 9, Parker 0-2 2-2 2, Gregory 2-6 3-4 7, Almonacy 5-10 2-3 15, Forrest 2-4 0-0 5, J.Lewis 0-1 4-4 4, Huntley 0-1 2-2 2, Eads 0-0 0-0 0, Glushkov 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-46 17-21 53.

AUBURN (6-2)

Thor 2-4 1-2 6, Williams 6-12 0-1 15, Cambridge 0-4 0-0 0, Flanigan 5-8 0-0 13, Powell 2-5 4-5 9, Johnson 5-9 1-1 14, Akingbola 0-3 0-1 0, Cardwell 3-4 0-0 6, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Berman 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Leopard 0-0 0-0 0, Maasdorp 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-52 6-10 67.

Halftime_Auburn 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 6-23 (Almonacy 3-7, Forrest 1-1, Duhart 1-4, Delph 1-6, Gregory 0-1, Huntley 0-1, Parker 0-1, K.Lewis 0-2), Auburn 11-28 (Flanigan 3-6, Johnson 3-6, Williams 3-8, Powell 1-2, Thor 1-2, Cambridge 0-4). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 18 (Parker, Gregory 4), Auburn 36 (Powell 8). Assists_Appalachian St. 6 (Parker, Gregory 2), Auburn 17 (Flanigan 6). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 15, Auburn 17. A_1,824 (9,121).

