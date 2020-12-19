On Air: Panel Discussions
Auburn 77, Troy 41

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 2:14 pm
TROY (4-4)

Stampley 5-11 1-2 13, Waters 1-2 2-2 4, Z.Williams 0-7 4-5 4, Miles 2-6 1-1 5, Punter 2-5 0-0 5, Woods 2-7 0-3 4, Burnett 0-4 0-3 0, D.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 1-2 0-0 2, Mendes 2-2 0-0 4, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Fletcher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-47 8-16 41.

AUBURN (5-2)

Thor 4-6 2-2 10, J.Williams 5-6 0-0 11, Cambridge 2-6 0-0 6, Flanigan 4-7 5-5 14, Powell 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 1-3 2-3 4, Cardwell 2-2 4-6 8, Moore 4-5 0-1 8, Akingbola 2-3 1-2 5, Franklin 0-0 0-1 0, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Berman 1-3 0-0 3, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Leopard 1-2 0-0 3, Maasdorp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-49 14-20 77.

Halftime_Auburn 43-10. 3-Point Goals_Troy 3-15 (Stampley 2-4, Punter 1-3, Burnett 0-1, D.Williams 0-1, Z.Williams 0-2, Woods 0-4), Auburn 7-20 (Cambridge 2-4, Powell 1-1, Leopard 1-2, J.Williams 1-2, Berman 1-3, Flanigan 1-4, Moore 0-1, Thor 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Rebounds_Troy 18 (Z.Williams 6), Auburn 32 (J.Williams, Moore 6). Assists_Troy 8 (Miles 5), Auburn 19 (Powell 8). Total Fouls_Troy 22, Auburn 19. A_1,824 (9,121).

