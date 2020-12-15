On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Auburn 80, Texas Southern 63

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 8:55 pm
< a min read
      

TEXAS SOUTHERN (2-4)

Alexander 4-7 1-1 10, Nicholas 4-8 1-2 9, Walker 4-7 0-0 9, Gilliam 1-2 0-0 3, Weathers 5-8 0-0 11, Rasas 2-7 2-2 7, Hopkins 2-4 0-0 4, J.Jones 0-0 2-2 2, Brigham 2-3 0-0 4, Baldwin 1-3 2-2 4, Ja’Ma.Redus 0-2 0-0 0, McClelland 0-0 0-0 0, Malveaux 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 8-9 63.

AUBURN (4-2)

Thor 2-6 3-4 7, Williams 6-12 3-4 15, Cambridge 2-7 3-7 8, Flanigan 6-12 4-7 18, Powell 6-11 2-2 15, Johnson 1-5 4-5 6, Cardwell 1-2 1-2 3, Akingbola 1-1 0-0 2, Moore 2-2 0-1 4, T.Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Berman 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 1-1 0-0 2, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0, Leopard 0-0 0-0 0, Maasdorp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 20-32 80.

Halftime_Texas Southern 40-39. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 5-11 (Alexander 1-1, Weathers 1-1, Gilliam 1-2, Walker 1-2, Rasas 1-3, Brigham 0-1, Hopkins 0-1), Auburn 4-23 (Flanigan 2-6, Powell 1-4, Cambridge 1-5, T.Jones 0-1, Thor 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Williams 0-4). Rebounds_Texas Southern 25 (Nicholas, Rasas 5), Auburn 35 (Thor, Powell, Cardwell 7). Assists_Texas Southern 12 (Alexander, Walker 3), Auburn 9 (Powell 6). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 23, Auburn 11. A_1,824 (9,121).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Three Marines graduate from first gender-integrated Drill Instructor Course