Auburn 80, Texas Southern 63

TEXAS SOUTHERN (2-4)

Alexander 4-7 1-1 10, Nicholas 4-8 1-2 9, Walker 4-7 0-0 9, Gilliam 1-2 0-0 3, Weathers 5-8 0-0 11, Rasas 2-7 2-2 7, Hopkins 2-4 0-0 4, J.Jones 0-0 2-2 2, Brigham 2-3 0-0 4, Baldwin 1-3 2-2 4, Ja’Ma.Redus 0-2 0-0 0, McClelland 0-0 0-0 0, Malveaux 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 8-9 63.

AUBURN (4-2)

Thor 2-6 3-4 7, Williams 6-12 3-4 15, Cambridge 2-7 3-7 8, Flanigan 6-12 4-7 18, Powell 6-11 2-2 15, Johnson 1-5 4-5 6, Cardwell 1-2 1-2 3, Akingbola 1-1 0-0 2, Moore 2-2 0-1 4, T.Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Berman 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 1-1 0-0 2, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0, Leopard 0-0 0-0 0, Maasdorp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 20-32 80.

Halftime_Texas Southern 40-39. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 5-11 (Alexander 1-1, Weathers 1-1, Gilliam 1-2, Walker 1-2, Rasas 1-3, Brigham 0-1, Hopkins 0-1), Auburn 4-23 (Flanigan 2-6, Powell 1-4, Cambridge 1-5, T.Jones 0-1, Thor 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Williams 0-4). Rebounds_Texas Southern 25 (Nicholas, Rasas 5), Auburn 35 (Thor, Powell, Cardwell 7). Assists_Texas Southern 12 (Alexander, Walker 3), Auburn 9 (Powell 6). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 23, Auburn 11. A_1,824 (9,121).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.