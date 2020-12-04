Auburn 90, South Alabama 81

SOUTH ALABAMA (3-2)
Goncalves 3-9 0-0 9, West 1-2 0-0 2, Flowers 11-20 5-7 29, Locure 6-7 5-5 19, Pettway 2-5 0-0 4, Walker 7-12 4-6 18, Curry 0-0 0-0 0, Iorio 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 14-18 81.
AUBURN (2-2)
Thor 3-6 2-2 10, Williams 5-8 1-4 13, Cambridge 4-11 0-2 12, Flanigan 5-8 0-0 14, Powell 7-9 5-6 26, Johnson 3-6 0-0 8, Moore 2-4 0-0 5, Akingbola 1-1 0-0 2, Cardwell 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 8-14 90.
Halftime_Auburn 47-32. 3-Point Goals_South Alabama 7-23 (Goncalves 3-9, Locure 2-2, Flowers 2-7, Iorio 0-2, Walker 0-3), Auburn 22-41 (Powell 7-9, Flanigan 4-6, Cambridge 4-11, Williams 2-3, Thor 2-4, Johnson 2-5, Moore 1-2, Jones 0-1). Fouled Out_Pettway. Rebounds_South Alabama 20 (Goncalves, Flowers, Locure 4), Auburn 32 (Cardwell 6). Assists_South Alabama 9 (Flowers 3), Auburn 24 (Powell 9). Total Fouls_South Alabama 18, Auburn 15. A_1,824 (9,121).
