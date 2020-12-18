Auburn 94, North Florida 81

NORTH FLORIDA (2-4)

Bond 10-18 1-1 23, Broermann 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 4-5 0-0 9, Mackins 4-14 2-2 12, Moore 9-16 0-1 22, Benedith 3-8 4-4 11, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Harden 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-65 7-8 81

AUBURN (5-2)

Jordan 3-10 3-4 11, Thompson 8-12 3-3 19, Hughes 7-16 0-0 17, Lowery 0-0 2-2 2, Scott-Grayson 6-15 4-5 16, Levy 5-11 0-0 12, Rice 3-6 1-2 9, Coulibaly 0-3 2-2 2, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-1 0-0 0, Wells 2-5 0-0 6, McFadden 0-1 0-0 0, Patton 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-80 15-18 94

North Florida 16 16 21 28 — 81 Auburn 27 17 22 28 — 94

3-Point Goals_North Florida 10-31 (Bond 2-6, Jones 1-2, Mackins 2-10, Moore 4-8, Benedith 1-5), Auburn 11-28 (Jordan 2-4, Hughes 3-8, Scott-Grayson 0-2, Levy 2-4, Rice 2-4, Coulibaly 0-1, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-1, Wells 2-4). Assists_North Florida 17 (Mackins 8), Auburn 16 (Lowery 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_North Florida 34 (Bond 2-9), Auburn 48 (Thompson 8-18). Total Fouls_North Florida 18, Auburn 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_449.

