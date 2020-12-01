Trending:
Auburn 97, Gardner-Webb 61

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 10:20 pm
GARDNER-WEBB (0-2)

Hueston 1-7 0-0 3, Deans 2-3 0-0 4, Cain 4-11 2-2 13, Smith 3-6 3-5 10, Williams 2-10 2-3 7, Caponegro 0-0 0-0 0, Kozo 1-1 0-0 2, Bevis 1-7 0-0 3, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 1-9 2-2 4, Capps 4-11 3-5 12, Funderburk 1-2 0-0 3, Gillis 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-68 12-17 61

AUBURN (3-0)

Thompson 9-12 3-4 21, Coulibaly 4-7 2-6 10, Hughes 2-4 2-2 6, Lowery 1-4 1-1 3, Scott-Grayson 6-13 2-5 14, Jordan 5-10 1-1 11, Rice 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson-Nwagwu 1-3 0-0 2, Wells 0-2 2-2 2, Donahue 1-1 0-0 3, Levy 4-6 0-2 9, McFadden 0-0 0-0 0, Patton 5-9 4-6 14, Reese 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-73 17-29 97

Gardner-Webb 9 19 15 18 61
Auburn 28 21 22 26 97

3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 9-37 (Hueston 1-3, Cain 3-8, Smith 1-4, Williams 1-6, Bevis 1-6, Bell 0-3, Capps 1-5, Funderburk 1-1, Gillis 0-1), Auburn 2-11 (Coulibaly 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-1, Jordan 0-4, Wells 0-1, Donahue 1-1, Levy 1-1, Patton 0-2). Assists_Gardner-Webb 11 (Cain 4), Auburn 16 (Jordan 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 41 (Capps 4-7), Auburn 47 (Thompson 5-12). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 23, Auburn 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_487.

