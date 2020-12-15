On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Auburn hires search firm for coach, forms advisory group

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 2:50 pm
< a min read
      

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has hired a search firm and formed an advisory group to help with the search to replace fired football coach Gus Malzahn.

Auburn will use Atlanta-based Parker Executive Search Firm to assist the eight-member advisory group that includes athletic director Allen Greene and 1985 Auburn Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson.

The school announced the firing of Malzahn on Sunday, a day after completing his eighth season with a 6-4 record and victory over Mississippi State.

The advisory group includes Auburn alumni and administrators: Lt. Gen, Ron Burgess, Auburn executive vice president; Dr. Beverly Marshall, faculty athletic representative; Tim Jackson, executive associate AD; trustee and former Auburn football player Quentin Riggins; ex-Auburn quarterback Randy Campbell, and Michelle McKenna, the NFL’s chief information officer. ___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Initial distributions of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Indian Health Service facilities