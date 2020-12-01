On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Auburn lineman Alec Jackson has hand surgery, out vs Aggies

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 5:18 pm
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn left tackle Alec Jackson had surgery on his right hand and will miss the game with No. 5 Texas A&M.

Tigers coach Gus Malzahn says Jackson had surgery on Monday. He didn’t give a timetable for a possible return.

Austin Troxell replaced Jackson in the starting lineup against No. 1 Alabama.

Malzahn says right tackle Brodarious Hamm (left knee), tailbacks Tank Bigsby (hip) and D.J. Williams (ankle) and cornerback Jaylin Simpson are questionable against the Aggies.

Simpson missed the Iron Bowl with an undisclosed injury.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

