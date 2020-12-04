Austin Peay 102, Carver 38

CARVER (0-4)
. Totals 0-0 0-0 0.
AUSTIN PEAY (3-1)
Peake 6-6 2-2 14, Adams 1-4 0-0 2, Peavy 4-8 0-1 8, Walker 6-8 0-2 13, Taylor 5-7 0-0 10, Paez 4-8 2-2 10, Woodard 3-7 3-4 12, Gee 7-10 1-2 20, Joseph 3-9 0-0 6, Merritt 3-6 1-2 7, Jarjou 0-1 0-0 0, Burchfield 0-1 0-0 0, Bates 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-76 9-15 102.
Halftime_Austin Peay 54-22. 3-Point Goals_Carver 0-0 (), Austin Peay 9-25 (Gee 5-7, Woodard 3-7, Walker 1-1, Burchfield 0-1, Peavy 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Adams 0-2, Paez 0-2, Joseph 0-3). Fouled Out_Jarjou. Rebounds_Carver 0 ( ), Austin Peay 46 (Taylor 10). Assists_Carver 0 ( ), Austin Peay 24 (Peavy 7). Total Fouls_Carver 0, Austin Peay 20. A_647 (7,257).
