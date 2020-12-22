On Air: Encounter
Averette scores 30 to carry BYU over Texas Southern 87-71

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 12:04 am
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Brandon Averette had a career-high 30 points, Alex Barcello had 10 points and 10 assists and BYU beat Texas Southern 87-71 on Monday night.

Matt Haarms had 16 points for BYU (8-2). Richard Harward added 13 points and four assists.

Michael Weathers had 23 points and six steals for the Tigers (2-5). Yahuza Rasas added 15 points and 12 rebounds. John Walker III had 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

